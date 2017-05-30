Cleveland warming at slower rate than...

Cleveland warming at slower rate than U.S., globe since 1950

Since 1950, Cleveland's temperature has increased on average 34 percent slower than the United States, and 9 percent slower than the globe as a whole. The airport has recorded a mean temperature increase of 0.22 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1950, which lags behind the U.S.'s increase of 0.31 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, and the globe's at 0.24 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

