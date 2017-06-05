Cleveland to take Q referendum issue to Ohio Supreme Court

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, and City Council President Kevin Kelley announce Monday that the city will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to sort out the legal issues over whether a referendum on use of city tax money for improvements at Quicken Loan Arena can proceed. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, and City Council President Kevin Kelley announce Monday that the city will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to sort out the legal issues over whether a referendum on use of city tax money for improvements at Quicken Loan Arena can proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.