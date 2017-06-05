Cleveland to take Q referendum issue ...

Cleveland to take Q referendum issue to Ohio Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, and City Council President Kevin Kelley announce Monday that the city will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to sort out the legal issues over whether a referendum on use of city tax money for improvements at Quicken Loan Arena can proceed. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, and City Council President Kevin Kelley announce Monday that the city will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to sort out the legal issues over whether a referendum on use of city tax money for improvements at Quicken Loan Arena can proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) 6 hr Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC