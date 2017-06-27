Cleveland to Raise Minimum Pay for Ci...

Cleveland to Raise Minimum Pay for City Employees to $15 an Hour

13 hrs ago Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

The Cleveland mayor's office says about 500 city workers would see their pay rise to a minimum of $15 an hour under a proposal by Mayor Frank Jackson. Jackson, who is running for a fourth term this year, said in a news release that the increase would apply both to union and to non-union workers.

