Cleveland to Raise Minimum Pay for City Employees to $15 an Hour
The Cleveland mayor's office says about 500 city workers would see their pay rise to a minimum of $15 an hour under a proposal by Mayor Frank Jackson. Jackson, who is running for a fourth term this year, said in a news release that the increase would apply both to union and to non-union workers.
