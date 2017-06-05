Cleveland to pay $87,500 to unarmed m...

Cleveland to pay $87,500 to unarmed man shot by police officer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The gun that Cleveland police said Joevon Dawson wielded outside a car when Cleveland police detective Jon Periandri shot him in June 2015 was found inside a console in the car, records show. Dawson's attorney says the man was unarmed when Periandri shot him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... 15 hr They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Mon Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga County was issued at June 07 at 4:22AM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC