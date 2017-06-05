Cleveland to pay $87,500 to unarmed man shot by police officer
The gun that Cleveland police said Joevon Dawson wielded outside a car when Cleveland police detective Jon Periandri shot him in June 2015 was found inside a console in the car, records show. Dawson's attorney says the man was unarmed when Periandri shot him.
