Cleveland State University President Ronald Berkman to retire in 2018

Cleveland State University President Ronald Berkman, who since 2009 has transformed a largely commuter school into a dynamic campus with strong partnerships, will retire in June 2018, he announced Tuesday. Berkman, 70, had planned to stay until his contract expired in 2019, but decided that with the completion of the a successful $100 million campaign, ongoing construction projects and the need to prepare for reaccreditation in 2020, it was time to step aside.

