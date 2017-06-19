Cleveland State and College Now partn...

Cleveland State and College Now partner to get people to reenroll and earn a degree

13 hrs ago

Cleveland State University has received a $50,000 grant to work with College Now Greater Cleveland to identify students who have dropped out of school and provide help so they can re-enroll. CSU was one of 12 colleges awarded Collaborative Opportunity Grants by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and Coalition of Urban Serving Universities.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

