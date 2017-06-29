Cleveland smash-and-grab ringleader gets nearly two decades in prison

The leader of a group of men sentenced Thursday for carrying out dozens of smash-and-grab burglaries of ATMs last year said in court Thursday that he decided to launch the criminal enterprise after seeing news coverage of similar crimes. Derielle Jones, 19, told Cuyahoga County Judge Brendan Sheehan that he was high and drunk during most of the heists that prosecutors say took place between November 2015 and April 2016.

