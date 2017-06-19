Cleveland seeks to dismiss ACLU suit ...

Cleveland seeks to dismiss ACLU suit following repeal of anti-panhandling laws

The city of Cleveland has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union that challenged laws regulating panhandling in the city. The suit, filed in February, took aim at two ordinances.

