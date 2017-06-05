Cleveland Searching For New Police Headquarters
The long negotiations to turn Cleveland jail operations over to Cuyahoga County and move city police out of their current headquarters at the Justice Center appear to be nearing a conclusion. Mayor Frank Jackson said Tuesday at a press conference outside City Hall that the only issue left for the city is finding a new police headquarters.
