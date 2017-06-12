Cleveland police reform struggles to keep pace after two years
A report released Tuesday shows the city of Cleveland's efforts to reform its police department has at times been hampered by behind-the-scenes squabbles and the city's seeming inability to meet goals. For the public served by Cleveland police officers, the changes that have happened are difficult to see, if they are visible at all.
