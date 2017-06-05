Cleveland police question suspected H...

Cleveland police question suspected Heartless Felons after man is shot near elementary school

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cleveland man was shot Sunday evening near an East Side elementary school. The victim was treated at University Hospitals after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and upper arm, a Cleveland police report says.

