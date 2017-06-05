Cleveland police officers begin carrying overdose reversal drug Narcan
The Cleveland police department became the latest law enforcement agency to equip its police officers with naloxone, a powerful drug that can counteract a potentially deadly opioid overdose. Police have already rolled out kits of Narcan -- which is the brand name for the drug -- to about 150 zone cars.
