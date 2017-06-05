Cleveland police award 50 officers and everyday heroes at ceremony
Victoria Jackson acted on kindness and her motherly extinct when she decided to follow a car after it mowed down a former Cleveland police officer as she rode her motorcycle last year. "When I saw the person lying on the ground -- at that point I didn't know if it was a man or a woman -- and me being a mother of three," she said before pausing, "just felt like I needed to do something."
