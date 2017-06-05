Cleveland places 50% more kids in strong preschools, but falls short of goals
More kids are going to "high quality" preschools in Cleveland than a few years ago, but not as many as leaders had hoped, the city's preschool expansion partnership reports. In its annual report released today, the PRE4CLE partnership said that 1,420 more Cleveland students are attending highly rated preschools today than in 2013.
