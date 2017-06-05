Cleveland places 50% more kids in str...

Cleveland places 50% more kids in strong preschools, but falls short of goals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

More kids are going to "high quality" preschools in Cleveland than a few years ago, but not as many as leaders had hoped, the city's preschool expansion partnership reports. In its annual report released today, the PRE4CLE partnership said that 1,420 more Cleveland students are attending highly rated preschools today than in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC