Cleveland paramedic once cleared of sexual assault gets 4 years in prison

A veteran Cleveland EMS paramedic cleared of sexual assault charges in 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for groping an AT&T employee and a fellow paramedic in separate incidents. Glenn Burks II, 56, maintained his innocence in the attacks but apologized to Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Corrigan Wednesday for the "accusations" that he said wasted the court's time.

