Cleveland paramedic once cleared of sexual assault gets 4 years in prison
A veteran Cleveland EMS paramedic cleared of sexual assault charges in 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for groping an AT&T employee and a fellow paramedic in separate incidents. Glenn Burks II, 56, maintained his innocence in the attacks but apologized to Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Corrigan Wednesday for the "accusations" that he said wasted the court's time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Tue
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Mon
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC