Cleveland officials, residents discuss gun violence, solutions
Cleveland officials and residents gathered Monday night to voice and address concerns circling the rising gun violence and crime plaguing the city's southeast side. Reed, who is among those challenging Frank Jackson for the mayor's post, said he organized the meeting because he couldn't sit around any longer and allow gun violence to cripple the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC