Cleveland officials, residents discuss gun violence, solutions

12 hrs ago

Cleveland officials and residents gathered Monday night to voice and address concerns circling the rising gun violence and crime plaguing the city's southeast side. Reed, who is among those challenging Frank Jackson for the mayor's post, said he organized the meeting because he couldn't sit around any longer and allow gun violence to cripple the area.

