Cleveland Museum of Arts Ohio City Stages musical block party returns
The Cleveland Museum of Art's Ohio City Stages weekly world music series will return in front of Transformer Station on Wednesday evenings in July at 7:30 p.m. The global music series is in its fifth season. All concerts are free, and there will be food trucks and Great Lakes Brewing Co.
