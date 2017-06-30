Cleveland murder case on Investigation Discovery series
The true-crime cable channel Investigation Discovery will examine the 2014 Cleveland murder of Michael Days on the episode of "Murder Calls" premiering at 10 p.m. Monday, July 3. The episode includes re-enactment scenes with actors, as well as interviews with several people connected to the murder investigation. The program's description, provided by Investigation Discovery, says it begins with "the real-life 911 call a woman makes as she says a man forced his way into her Cleveland home, shot her boyfriend in front of their kids, and fled.
