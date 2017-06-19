Cleveland Municipal Court's bail reform delayed slightly: Justice for All
Cleveland Municipal Court's plan to adopt a "public safety assessment" method in order to make better bail determinations has been slightly delayed, Ronald Adrine, the court's administrative judge said Thursday. Adrine said it will take a little longer than expected because the court's information technology specialists had to be pulled off the project temporarily to address what he called the " misdemeanor snafu ."
