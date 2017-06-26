Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to boost minimum pay for city workers to $15 an hour
A proposal by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to boost the minimum pay rate for city workers to $15 an hour would affect as many as 500 employees in a wide array of jobs, ranging from clerical and custodial staff to park and recreation workers to police and fire cadets. The workers are both full time and part time, union and non-union.
