Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson recognized for city's climate protection efforts
The 2017 Mayor's Climate Protection Awards presented by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Walmart recognizes mayors in large and small cities for energy and climate protection efforts. Cleveland was one of four large cities to receive honorable mention recognition.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|14 hr
|trust no israeeli
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
