Cleveland man who set up fatal drug robbery gets 11 years in prison

Christopher Hill, 41, was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after a jury convicted him of involuntary manslaughter for setting up a drug deal that ended in the death of 26-year-old Stephen Menter. Hill's co-defendant, Deon Bulger, is set to face trial Monday.

