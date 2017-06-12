Cleveland man who ran online group with videos of toddlers being raped sentenced to 26 years
A Cleveland man who ran an online chat group to share images and videos of toddlers being raped was sentenced Thursday to more than 26 years in federal prison. Brian Keeling, 34, told U.S. District Judge James Gwin that "I need help."
