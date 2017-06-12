Cleveland man threatens his assault victim by taking pictures inside her home, police say

A man accused of breaking into a woman's home and attacking her, then dragging her down the street is now accused of threatening the woman by breaking into her home and taking pictures in her child's bedroom, according to court records. Christiaan Slaughter, 26, is charged with aggravated burglary and intimidating a crime victim in addition to the original charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and kidnapping.

