Cleveland man shot and killed on city's East Side
Dominique Robinson, 26, was pronounced dead about 4:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, according to a Cleveland police report and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Ansel Road and Wade Park Avenue, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the report says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC