Cleveland man shot and killed on city's East Side

Dominique Robinson, 26, was pronounced dead about 4:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, according to a Cleveland police report and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Ansel Road and Wade Park Avenue, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the report says.

