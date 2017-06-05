Cleveland man guilty of murder in shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard
A jury on Monday found a Cleveland heroin dealer guilty of murder and a host of charges in the 2015 drive-by slaying of 3-year-old Major Howard. Major was an innocent bystander, seated on the lap of his mother's friend in a car that was caught in a firefight between members of two rival gangs.
