Cleveland man accused of giving 10-year-old neighbor sex book
Police are investigating after a 45-year-old man gave a book about sex to his 10-year-old neighbor, police reports say. The boy's mother reported Tuesday that the neighbor was harassing her son by sending him sexually suggestive messages on his phone and bringing him gifts, police reports say.
