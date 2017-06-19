Cleveland man accused in carjacking, pistol-whipping in the Flats West Bank
Javier Santiago, 30, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in the May 22 incident, according to court records. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday but Santiago is not in police custody.
