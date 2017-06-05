Cleveland Launches Pilot Program To C...

Cleveland Launches Pilot Program To Combat 'Appraisal Gap'

The City of Cleveland is launching a pilot program to boost homebuilding in the city's neglected neighborhoods, and the new program passed city council Monday despite some strong criticism. A million dollars will be taken from the city's general fund and used to close the gap between the cost of building a new house or rehabbing a vacant one and the often lower appraised value of that house at sale.

