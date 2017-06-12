Cleveland Heights commended for effor...

Cleveland Heights commended for efforts in helping shut down Arco dump

7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

City Councilman Michael Ungar recently commended the efforts of residents who helped shut down an illegal dump just across the border in East Cleveland. And while Ungar also lauded the $6 million coming from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Arco construction debris site off of Noble Road, another councilman said it was about time regulators stepped in.

