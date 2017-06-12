Cleveland Heights commended for efforts in helping shut down Arco dump
City Councilman Michael Ungar recently commended the efforts of residents who helped shut down an illegal dump just across the border in East Cleveland. And while Ungar also lauded the $6 million coming from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Arco construction debris site off of Noble Road, another councilman said it was about time regulators stepped in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|10 hr
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Mon
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC