Cleveland Groups Look for Input on Irishtown Bend Park Designs

Potential designs for a new park space at Irishtown Bend in Cleveland will be presented to the public Tuesday evening. Planners, trail designers and the Ohio City Community Development Corporation are betting that building green space on the Cuyahoga River will achieve multiple results.

