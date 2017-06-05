Cleveland cop who shot 12-year-old Ta...

Cleveland cop who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice fired

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

VIDEO The gazebo at a Cleveland Ohio playground where Tamir Rice a 12-year-old black boy was shot dead by a white police officer is being dissembled and moved to another state to be displayed at a museum Timothy Loehmann , the Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was sacked Tuesday - not for the shooting , but because investigators found he wasn't truthful about his employment history when he applied for the job, officials said . Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline against officers Timothy Loehmann , who shot the boy, and Frank Garmback , who was driving the cruiser.

