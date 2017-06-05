Cleveland cop lacked justification in fatal shooting of unarmed break-in suspect,...
Prosecutors say Cleveland police officer Alan Buford had a "substantial lapse of due care" when he had his finger poised on the trigger of his gun well before he fired a single gunshot at close range that killed an unarmed burglary suspect. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Brian Radigan wrote in a court filing that Buford should not have had his finger on the trigger while he and another officer had 18-year-old Brandon Jones sandwiched between them.
