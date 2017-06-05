Cleveland cop lacked justification in...

Cleveland cop lacked justification in fatal shooting of unarmed break-in suspect,...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Prosecutors say Cleveland police officer Alan Buford had a "substantial lapse of due care" when he had his finger poised on the trigger of his gun well before he fired a single gunshot at close range that killed an unarmed burglary suspect. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Brian Radigan wrote in a court filing that Buford should not have had his finger on the trigger while he and another officer had 18-year-old Brandon Jones sandwiched between them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr ghost of mike brown 20,925
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! 21 hr Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC