Cleveland Clinic receives $6 million to start consortium for Dementia with Lewy Bodies

The Cleveland Clinic has received a $6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to create a national research consortium to investigate the causes underlying Dementia with Lewy Bodies . The new consortium will serve as a national registry for data on the disease, and a place for centralized research efforts, the Clinic said in a written statement released Tuesday.

