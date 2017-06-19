Cleveland Catholic Diocese to send nine to 'unprecedented' gathering of 3,000 church leaders

Chris Knight, superinterndent of schools for the Cleveland Diocese, shown here at an event at Holy Name High School, will be part of a nine-person delegation to the Convocation of Catholic Leaders July 1-4. Chris Knight, superinterndent of schools for the Cleveland Diocese, shown here at an event at Holy Name High School, will be part of a nine-person delegation to the Convocation of Catholic Leaders July 1-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.