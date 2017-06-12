Cleveland bodega owner Cesi Castro re...

Cleveland bodega owner Cesi Castro remembered as devoted father, champion of Hispanic community

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio- No matter if they came for a gallon of milk, last-minute ingredients needed for Christmas dinner or a few groceries paid on credit, Julio Cesar "Cesi" Castro greeted customers Castro died Sunday just before noon at Lutheran Hospital after he was admitted for intestinal bleeding, his daughter, Maria Elena Castro Fuentes said Tuesday night in an interview. He was 81. Castro owned and operated Cesi's Caribe Grocery for over 50 years with his wife, Norma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 min Fitius T Bluster 20,931
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... 15 hr WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Mon Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC