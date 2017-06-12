Cleveland bodega owner Cesi Castro remembered as devoted father, champion of Hispanic community

CLEVELAND, Ohio- No matter if they came for a gallon of milk, last-minute ingredients needed for Christmas dinner or a few groceries paid on credit, Julio Cesar "Cesi" Castro greeted customers Castro died Sunday just before noon at Lutheran Hospital after he was admitted for intestinal bleeding, his daughter, Maria Elena Castro Fuentes said Tuesday night in an interview. He was 81. Castro owned and operated Cesi's Caribe Grocery for over 50 years with his wife, Norma.

