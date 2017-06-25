Cleveland-based author Claire McMillan to discuss her latest 'The...

Cleveland-based author Claire McMilla...

Local author Claire McMillan will visit Cuyahoga County Public Library's South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch , located at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid, on Thursday, July 6th at 7PM to discuss and sign copies of her latest novel, The Necklace . This event is free and open to the public.

