Cleveland 9 mins ago 11:06 a.m.Driver arrested for hitting, seriously injuring pedestrian
Police say a 27-year-old woman had the right of way as she crossed Superior Avenue at E. 115th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
