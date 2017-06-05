Cleveland 52 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Katie...

Cleveland 52 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Katie Couric on her visit to Cleveland: Cleveland rocks

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The documentary series spotlights cities on the rise, making Cleveland, the city that had the best 2016 ever, a prime example. In a Yahoo article published Wednesday, perfect timing as the NBA Finals move to Cleveland for Game 3, Steven Shapiro writes, "Once considered the 'mistake by the lake,' Cleveland is getting the last laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... 22 hr They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Mon Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga County was issued at June 07 at 4:02PM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC