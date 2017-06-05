Cleveland 52 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Katie Couric on her visit to Cleveland: Cleveland rocks
The documentary series spotlights cities on the rise, making Cleveland, the city that had the best 2016 ever, a prime example. In a Yahoo article published Wednesday, perfect timing as the NBA Finals move to Cleveland for Game 3, Steven Shapiro writes, "Once considered the 'mistake by the lake,' Cleveland is getting the last laugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|22 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC