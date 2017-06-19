Cleveland 45 mins ago 10:19 p.m.Vigil...

Cleveland 45 mins ago 10:19 p.m.Vigil for Cleveland man fatally shot...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The vigil for a Cleveland man shot in front of his 13-year-old nephew after he tried to break up a fight on an east-side playground will be held Thursday, family says. Police say Aramis Roey was fatally shot before 7:20 p.m last Thursday at Gawron Park, located at East 136th and Harvard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC