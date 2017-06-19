Cleveland 43 mins ago 11:12 a.m.Mike ...

Cleveland 43 mins ago 11:12 a.m.Mike Pence to visit Cleveland-area manufacturer on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit northeast Ohio this week for an appearance at a manufacturing company near Cleveland. An invitation sent to Republican supporters says he will visit Tendon Manufacturing, a sheet metal fabricator in Warrensville Heights, on Wednesday.

