Cleveland 29 mins ago 12:38 a.m.Cementing Cleveland's Hollywood...
With a wrap on the movie 'White Boy Rick,' Cleveland has taken another step toward cementing it's place as a destination for filmmakers. Before they left town, WKYC Channel 3's Sara Shookman got to talk to the film's other Matthew, as in Krul, its executive producer, who says he's already working to bring his next movie to the CLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC