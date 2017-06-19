Cleveland 29 mins ago 12:38 a.m.Cementing Cleveland's Hollywood...

Cleveland 29 mins ago 12:38 a.m.Cemen...

Cementing Cleveland's Hollywood...

With a wrap on the movie 'White Boy Rick,' Cleveland has taken another step toward cementing it's place as a destination for filmmakers. Before they left town, WKYC Channel 3's Sara Shookman got to talk to the film's other Matthew, as in Krul, its executive producer, who says he's already working to bring his next movie to the CLE.

Cleveland, OH

