Cleveland 28 mins ago 9:02 a.m.Playhouse Square plans 34-story apartment building
The upscale apartments will consist of 22,000 square feet to host 319 units and 550 parking spots. The building will sit at the corner of Euclid Avenue and E. 17th Street, across from Connor Palace.
