Cleveland 16 mins ago 5:30 p.m.Income tax increase hard at work in Cleveland

New buildings, expanded initiatives and better protection for the people of Cleveland are all in the works thanks to the passing of Issue 32. The most recent use of tax dollars came in the form of new city shelter and it's been a long time coming. "Due to a lot of things, a lot having to do with the economy, it wasn't able to all come together," Ed Jamison, chief animal control officer, said.

