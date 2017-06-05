Cleveland 16 mins ago 5:30 p.m.Income tax increase hard at work in Cleveland
New buildings, expanded initiatives and better protection for the people of Cleveland are all in the works thanks to the passing of Issue 32. The most recent use of tax dollars came in the form of new city shelter and it's been a long time coming. "Due to a lot of things, a lot having to do with the economy, it wasn't able to all come together," Ed Jamison, chief animal control officer, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC