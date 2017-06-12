Cities keep authority to tackle lead ...

Cities keep authority to tackle lead poisoning, Senate budget creates ...

The Senate's budget bill excluded a provision that would have stripped cities of the authority to require rental or other inspections for lead before a child was poisoned. The Senate's budget bill excluded a provision that would have stripped cities of the authority to require rental or other inspections for lead before a child was poisoned.

