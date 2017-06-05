Child advocates hope creation of Cleveland police youth policy doesn't stall
In this December 2015, photo Tamir Rice is memorialized near where he was shot and killed by a police officer at a city recreation center in 2014. Investigations and discipline in the case has dragged on for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC