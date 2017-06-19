Chef Michael Symon's Cleveland Height...

Chef Michael Symon's Cleveland Heights home hits the market for about $550k

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

When you come across the words "chef's kitchen" in a listing, you usually take it with a grain of salt, but the chef's kitchen inside the home at 2080 Kent Road truly is one. That's because the current owner is Cleveland celebrity chef Michael Symon, co-host of "The Chew" on ABC, one of the stars of "Iron Chef America" on Food Network, and owner of Lola Bistro.

