Chef Michael Symon's Cleveland Heights home hits the market for about $550k
When you come across the words "chef's kitchen" in a listing, you usually take it with a grain of salt, but the chef's kitchen inside the home at 2080 Kent Road truly is one. That's because the current owner is Cleveland celebrity chef Michael Symon, co-host of "The Chew" on ABC, one of the stars of "Iron Chef America" on Food Network, and owner of Lola Bistro.
