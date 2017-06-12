ChamberFest Cleveland about to commence sixth season, 'Cycles: Phases'

Into the void left by the vacationing orchestra is about to step ChamberFest Cleveland, the high-level concert series led by the father-and-daughter team of Franklin and Diana Cohen. Now in its sixth season, ChamberFest Cleveland kicks off a new edition titled "Cycles: Phases" Thursday, June 15, and continues through Saturday, July 1. Concerts take place all over Northeast Ohio at venues ranging from concert halls to non-traditional spaces such as taverns, theaters and jazz clubs.

