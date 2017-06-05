Businesses cited for underage alcohol sales: North Ridgeville police
Underage sales, Lorain and Center Ridge Roads: On June 1, police cited Convenient Food Mart and Butternut Corners Market for selling alcohol to minors. Resisting arrest, Center Ridge Road: On June 2, a woman reported an unwanted person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Fri
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC