Broadway entrance ramp to I-77 South closing Monday
Minor operations on the next phase of the modernization program began in early March, but the originally scheduled Broadway Avenue ramp closure was postponed for design changes related to utility relocation work. Crews will close the Broadway Avenue entrance ramp to I-77 south on June 12 in order to build a new frontage road along the west side of I-77.
